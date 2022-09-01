PHOTOS: NICU caring 7 sets of twins at once, a new record for the hospital

Caption
By Tony Keith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Staff members at the NICU for a hospital in Colorado have had their hands full due to a record-breaking number of twins being cared for at the same time.

The Children’s Hospital Colorado, located in Colorado Springs, said they have seven sets of twins currently in their care.

A hospital spokesperson said the doctors and nurses at the hospital have “been seeing double recently!” The hospital says it has never cared for this many sets of twins before.

The hospital shared photos with KKTV showing some of the babies and a few parents.

“You might say we’re #twinning,” Leila Roche, the senior communications specialist for the hospital, wrote.

The news was shared with the public on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says
First Responders reflect after capturing runaway boat at Lake of the Ozarks
Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s office clearing homeless camp in west Springfield
SEE YOU LATER: Alligator shows up on porch of West Plains, Mo. home.
SEE YOU LATER: Alligator shows up on porch of West Plains, Mo. home

Latest News

Police say a motorcyclist suffered injuries in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday.
Motorcyclist dies in a crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.
A flight monitoring map revealed a unique flight path taken on Monday in Washington state.
Point taken: Pilot’s unique flight path appears to create a middle finger
FILE - The 40-year-old Williams has hinted the U.S. Open will be her final tournament. The...
Serena Williams plays 2nd seed Kontaveit in US Open Round 2
Missouri State and OTC are down around 500 students this fall compared to last while Drury and...
Springfield colleges have mixed results in post-pandemic enrollments
Democrat Mary Peltola smiles at supporters after delivering remarks at a fundraiser on Aug. 12,...
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election