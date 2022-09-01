Police investigate stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one man involved in a stabbing incident in Springfield.

On Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home near North Campbell and Central.

Investigators say the man suffered stab wounds to his torso. Emergency crews rushed him to a Springfield hospital. Police did not release any information about the severity of his injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or suspect in the case.

