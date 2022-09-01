The renter of a luxury apartment in downtown Springfield says he’s not getting what he’s paying for

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A couple living in a luxury apartment in downtown Springfield has had little or no running water since January.

The Heer’s Department store building was built back in 1915. About 100 years later, in 2015 it was transformed into apartments. Some people living here say they pay a high premium for rent. They say they expect their homes to be functional or at least have repairs made in a timely manner.

But for Nick Henneman it wasn’t until he called us that he started seeing results.

“It’s sold as luxury living here but water is kind of a basic necessity,” he said.

He says he’s been living with little to no running water in his apartment since January. He says when he first filed a work order he had no hope of the problem getting fixed.

“We’re not going to do anything for you. It’s not that bad. They also told me that it’s an old building, I should expect to have problems,” said Henneman.

Jill Finney with TLC Properties, the leasing company managing the building, wasn’t able to speak on camera but tells me they hired a plumber to fix the problem.

“A pump was broken. They replaced it. The pump they put in has never worked correctly since,” he said.

Henneman says he continued to live months without having water consistently.

“You don’t have water so you might have already started to shampoo. Then you have to wait for 10 minutes. We joke about it. We call it naked and afraid,” he said.

Henneman says he also has safety concerns.

“If you can’t get water for 10 minutes is the sprinkler going to work if there’s a fire? Those are real concerns for people. Peoples lives are at stake,” he explained.

Finney says TLC Properties called in two engineers. Both had different opinions about the problem. She said City Utilities checked the hydrants and water lines surrounding the building and didn’t find any issues.

She said that the company is still working to find a long term fix.

Henneman says he just wants the amenities he’s paying for.

“Not having water is a terrible inconvenience. People live a lot worse than I do. We can live with it. We can adapt to it. But certainly for what I pay I should get the value,” he explained.

Finney said a commercial plumber adjusted the water valve increasing the pressure in hopes of getting water to the upper floors more consitently. She also said the company is working with Henneman to compensate him.

