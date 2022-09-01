Stone County, Mo. man, dies in crash near Reeds Spring
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Reeds Spring died from injuries in a rollover crash in Stone County.
Randolph Yocum, 73, died in the single-vehicle crash.
Troopers responded to the crash on Wednesday at noon on Route OO near Kimberling City. Investigators say Yocum’s vehicle traveled off the road and rolled.
