Stone County, Mo. man, dies in crash near Reeds Spring

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Reeds Spring died from injuries in a rollover crash in Stone County.

Randolph Yocum, 73, died in the single-vehicle crash.

Troopers responded to the crash on Wednesday at noon on Route OO near Kimberling City. Investigators say Yocum’s vehicle traveled off the road and rolled.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.