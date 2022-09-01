Taste of the Ozarks: Fresh Peach Pie Overnight Oats

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sweeten up your morning oats with this Taste of the Ozarks recipe.

Fresh Peach Pie Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

8 tsp Ginger, ground

2 tbsp Peaches + more

3/4 cup Almond milk

1/2 cup Rolled oats, old fashioned

1 tsp Maple syrup

1/2 tsp Cinnamon, ground

1/2 tsp Vanilla extract

Tsp Chia seeds

Add oats, milk, sweetener, chia seeds, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, and peaches into a half-pint mason jar. Stir ingredients together. Place lid on the jar and shake to combine a bit more. Place in the fridge overnight (or just 30-60 minutes if you’re making these the morning of). Remove the lid from the jar and top with extra chopped peaches. You can eat the oats straight from the jar or pour them into a bowl. Overnight oats should last up to 5 days in the fridge in a sealed, airtight container.

