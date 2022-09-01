WANTED! Camden County deputies searching for man wanted for questioning in man’s death

Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton, is wanted on an active warrant.
Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton, is wanted on an active warrant.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in the death of his girlfriend.

Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton, is wanted on an active warrant. However, he does not face any charges in the death of Michael S. Varney, 43.

Investigators say Varney’s girlfriend Tuesday night called 911 claiming her boyfriend had been hit by a car in the driveway north of Camdenton. Deputies found Varney dead. Witnesses told investigators they saw Varney arguing with a man earlier in the day. Witnesses described the argument as volatile.

Investigators say Jones has ties to the Camdenton, Macks Creek, and Lebanon areas. They believe he drives a late 1990s green or teal extended cab Chevy pickup. The truck may have front-end damage.

Anyone with information concerning Jones’ whereabouts should contact the Camden County Detective Bureau at 573-346-2243.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

