Widening project coming to U.S. 65 through Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) are collaborating on a widening of the Harrison “bypass” along U.S. 65.

The stretch of road from Highway 7 to the Highway 65B intersection is currently undergoing a resurfacing project, for which drivers can sometimes expect minor delays.

“We’re milling that current surface off and going to be going back over it to make a smoother drive along that portion of highway 65,” said Steve Lawrence, ARDOT District 9 engineer. “Our biggest focus is that drivers exercise caution through that area and keep off their cell phones. There’s an emphasis in Arkansas right now to slow down in work zones and keep those workers safe.”

With all the buzz, the project will take place in more than a year. The widening project will happen from Industrial Park Road to the Business 65 intersection.

“What we’ll be doing is widening about 10 feet altogether to where we can get that fifth lane in there, and it will be a wider, safer commute for traffic,” said Lawrence.

The portion of highway along U.S. 65 was initially built to accommodate four lanes. It now has five.

“That section of highway was originally built to accommodate four lanes of traffic,” said Lawrence. “Due to accidents and things that were happening in years past, we ended up making it into a five-lane road for safety reasons. But it’s actually not wide enough to accommodate five lanes safely.”

A project still in the works, one that locals will greatly accept.

“I think it’ll help with the accidents. There’s been a lot of accidents here,” said Katie Gerlinger, with Bypass Liquor. “Right now, it is really scary, especially if you’re pulling out of here and going to the left. Cars will fly around that corner, and you can’t see them.”

And safety aside, businesses along the bypass think they will also benefit.

“I feel like it will probably help business a little bit because some people don’t want to pull in because it is scary pulling in or pulling out,” said Gerlinger.

The current resurfacing project is expected to continue for another two-three weeks. The U.S. 65 resurfacing project has a start date of January 2024.

