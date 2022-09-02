2 teachers in the Ozarks named finalists for Missouri Teacher of the Year

Schools prepare to reopen in the Ozarks.
Schools prepare to reopen in the Ozarks.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced that seven educators have advanced as finalists for the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year award.

Nixa High School theatre teacher Dr. Allison Fleetwood and Miller High School mathematics teacher Matthew Pierce Matheney received the honor.

A committee comprised of teachers, business leaders, and education organization officials will choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year following interviews with each finalist on Friday, September 9. The winner, finalists, semifinalists, and Regional Teachers of the Year will be honored during a recognition event on October 17. The new Missouri Teacher of the Year will serve as the state’s nominee for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.

“More than 70,000 public school educators across our state work hard every day to make an impact on the lives of Missouri students,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “Taking time to honor the top educators across our state through the Teacher of the Year program is important, as we are continually striving to elevate the teaching profession and emphasize the significance of the work they do.”

The Missouri Teacher of the Year program recognizes the efforts of effective teachers working tirelessly to provide a high-quality education to their students. James Young, a Musical Theatre teacher from Johnson Wabash Sixth Grade Center (Ferguson-Florissant R-II), is the current Missouri Teacher of the Year.

The finalists are:

· Matthew Pierce Matheney V, Miller R-II — Mathematics, Miller High School

· Dr. Allison Fleetwood, Nixa Public Schools — Theatre, Nixa High School

· Christina Andrade Melly, Ritenour — English Language Arts, Ritenour High School

· Cotreena Jones, Ferguson-Florissant School District — English Language Arts, Johnson Wabash 6th Grade Center

· Kristina Kohl, Lindbergh — English Language Arts, Truman Middle School

· Katherine Meyers, Kirkwood School District — English, Kirkwood High School

· Lindsey Watson, Blue Springs School District — Grade 4, Sunny Pointe Elementary

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heers
The renter of a luxury apartment in downtown Springfield says he’s not getting what he’s paying for
Police say a motorcyclist suffered injuries in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday.
Motorcyclist identified in a deadly crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.
Widespread showers and storms are expected over southern Missouri and Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A soggy kick-off to the weekend
Springfield parents warn others to check if their kids have Impetigo.
Springfield parents warn others to check if their kids have Impetigo
On Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home near North Campbell and Central.
Police investigate stabbing in Springfield

Latest News

Charlotte Mistler and Karen Stewart are teaching well into their 70s.
Ozarks Life: The Dynamic Duo at Logan-Rogersville
Missouri State and OTC are down around 500 students this fall compared to last while Drury and...
Springfield colleges have mixed results in post-pandemic enrollments
Springfield Public Schools are launching a new campaign to keep buildings secure and students...
Springfield Public Schools launches “Stop-the Prop” campaign to encourage safety
Regional Director Whitney Quick warned that certain applications may collect data.
BBB: Back-to-School safety tips