87-year-old has shot nearly 1.5 million free throws

Gene Malleck has been shooting free throws at the McCook YMCA every weekday since 1999.(KHGI via CNN Newsource)
By KHGI staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MCCOOK, Neb. (KHGI) – A man in Nebraska isn’t focused on layups or dunks. Instead, he’s dedicated to the basics.

The 87-year-old shoots at least 250 balls each time and keeps track of his makes and misses.

“If I don’t come here, there’s something missing in my day,” Malleck said. “It’s really an important part of my day.”

Malleck said he’s taken close to 1.5 million shots, making nearly 96% of them.

