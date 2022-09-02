BEAR AWARE: Oregon County authorities warn residents of bear sighting

The Thayer Police Department said the bear sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 on West...
The Thayer Police Department said the bear sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 on West Highway.(Source: Thayer Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THAYER, Mo. (KY3) - Officers in an Oregon County community ask you to be cautious after a recent bear sighting.

The Thayer Police Department said the bear sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 1, on West Highway.

Officials reminded residents to exercise caution and common sense when walking near wooded areas in and around the city. Additionally, they urge you never to approach a bear or get between a female bear and her cubs.

On the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website, you can find more tips on what to do when you’re around a bear.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heers
The renter of a luxury apartment in downtown Springfield says he’s not getting what he’s paying for
Police say a motorcyclist suffered injuries in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday.
Motorcyclist identified in a deadly crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield parents warn others to check if their kids have Impetigo.
Springfield parents warn others to check if their kids have Impetigo
Widespread showers and storms are expected over southern Missouri and Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A washout of a Friday
On Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home near North Campbell and Central.
Police investigate stabbing in Springfield

Latest News

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. receiving more money for COVID-19 vaccine incentives.
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. releases list of upcoming vaccination opportunities; COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 8,600+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 1,300+ new cases
Judge sentences woman convicted of deadly road rage crash in Springfield
Widespread showers and storms are expected over southern Missouri and Arkansas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A washout of a Friday