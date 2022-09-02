BEAR AWARE: Oregon County authorities warn residents of bear sighting

THAYER, Mo. (KY3) - Officers in an Oregon County community ask you to be cautious after a recent bear sighting.

The Thayer Police Department said the bear sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 1, on West Highway.

Officials reminded residents to exercise caution and common sense when walking near wooded areas in and around the city. Additionally, they urge you never to approach a bear or get between a female bear and her cubs.

On the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website, you can find more tips on what to do when you’re around a bear.

