BEAR AWARE: Police urge warning following bear sighting

THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) – Police in one Oregon County community are wanting you to be cautious after a recent bear sighting.

The Thayer Police Department said the bear sighting happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 on West Highway.

Officials reminded residents to exercise caution and common sense when walking near wooded areas in and around the city.

Additionally, they urge you to never approach a bear or get between a female bear and her cubs.

You can find more tips on what to do when you’re around a bear on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website.

