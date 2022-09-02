CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals nearly $7,500 in tools from a Greene County business

Security video shows the thief getting into several work trucks off West Highway 60 near Republic.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -

August 1, 2022 6600 West Highway 60 near Republic
Greene County detectives are investigating a tool theft case near Republic. The crime happened on August 1 at Absolute Roofing in the 6600 block of West Highway 60. Security cameras show a man on the property just before 2 a.m. The video shows him getting into two work trucks at the business.

Three employees reported stolen tools and equipment from those work vehicles. Deputy Paige Rippee says the stolen items included several Dewalt, Bostitch and Craftsman nail guns, skillsaws, batteries, impact drivers and hammer drills. The crime cost one employee $5,700 in equipment. Deputy Rippee says the total value on the stolen tools is nearly $7,500.

Security cameras also got video of a vehicle investigators think the man may have been driving. It appears to be silver or gray. If you recognize the man or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
