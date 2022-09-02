CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals nearly $7,500 in tools from a Greene County business

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -

August 1, 2022 6600 West Highway 60 near Republic (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating a tool theft case near Republic. The crime happened on August 1 at Absolute Roofing in the 6600 block of West Highway 60. Security cameras show a man on the property just before 2 a.m. The video shows him getting into two work trucks at the business.

Three employees reported stolen tools and equipment from those work vehicles. Deputy Paige Rippee says the stolen items included several Dewalt, Bostitch and Craftsman nail guns, skillsaws, batteries, impact drivers and hammer drills. The crime cost one employee $5,700 in equipment. Deputy Rippee says the total value on the stolen tools is nearly $7,500.

August 1, 2022 6600 block of West Highway 60 near Republic (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Security cameras also got video of a vehicle investigators think the man may have been driving. It appears to be silver or gray. If you recognize the man or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.