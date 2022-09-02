Father shoots 2 young children as they slept in bunkbeds, sheriff says

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A father in Florida is facing numerous charges after shooting his two young children in their bunkbeds while they were sleeping.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the 5-year-old girl died and the 8-year-old boy is in critical condition.

Jermaine Bass, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, premeditated firearm discharge causing multiple wounds/death, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated child abuse causing critical injuries.

The shooting happened Monday around 10:30 p.m. inside the family’s home.

The sheriff’s office said Bass’ wife and mother of the children kissed them goodnight and left the bedroom. Then, deputies said Bass entered the room and shot both children in the head three to four times.

A neighbor heard the shots and called 911. When deputies arrived, both children were rushed to the hospital. The 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead, and the 8-year-old boy remains in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Chad Chronister, Bass walked out of the home carrying his 8-year-old son when deputies arrived and was cradling the boy. Chronister said Bass told deputies, “It was an accident. I don’t know how the gun went off. I accidentally shot my son.”

Bass’ bond was set at $2.5 million.

“This is a horrific experience no parent should have to go through,” Chronister said. “This is an experience no law enforcement or first responder should ever have to witness. We, as a sheriff’s office, are struggling today. I hope that this individual feels the full weight of the criminal justice system and never sees the light of day where he can ever be in a position to harm another human being.”

Chronister said there were no previous police visits to the home in the past. The parents and the two children were the only ones inside the home at the time of the shooting.

