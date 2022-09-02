Fire damages IHop in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged the IHop restaurant in south Springfield on Friday.

The fire started in the back room of the restaurant. Investigators say electrical wires sparked the fire. Employees attempted to put out the fire, but it became too much. Everyone inside the restaurant escaped without injury.

Contractors must make repairs to the electrical room before the restaurant reopens. City Utilities turned off the power in the building after the fire compromised the electrical system.

