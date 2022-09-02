Great crop yield means Exeter Corn Maze is ready to go

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Despite the drought and recent rounds of rain, many area farmers won’t see a shortage of most fall crops in the Ozarks this year.

That means the Exeter Corn Maze is ready for visitors as they open up for this fall season Saturday, September 3. The slides, rides, and go-carts are ready to go. Due to recent changes in the weather, Artie from the farm says the pumpkins need another week or so before they’re ready for the patches. As for what will be available for visitors, the limited supply of apples is ready for picking. Plus, they couldn’t be more pleased about the state of their corn crop.

“The corn is probably around seven to eight feet tall this year, says Artie. “And it looks really healthy. The heat is good for corn as long as you keep a lot of water off. It’s the best crop we’ve had so far.”

Even though Artie and the farm are pleased with their crops before they open on Saturday, it didn’t come without its challenges.

“When you have big fluctuations in weather, it’s hard on all of the crops,” says Artie. “We’ve been doing this long enough where we’re prepared for any situation. When the drought was hard on everybody, we have ways to irrigate.”

Artie says those means have led to an excellent corn yield, a great sunflower yield, and a pumpkin yield that will be ready very soon for customers to enjoy.

The Exeter Corn Maze opens to the public Saturday, September 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. They’ll be open at varying hours on Sunday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday through November 6th. You can find a link to the hours of the Exeter Corn Maze and all other fall festivals and activities across the Ozarks on our website.

