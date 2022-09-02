Judge sentences woman convicted of deadly road rage crash in Springfield

Elizabeth McKeown
Elizabeth McKeown(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a woman convicted in a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November of 2018.

Elizabeth McKeown will spend the rest of her life in prison without a chance at parole.

A Greene County jury in June found McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in Barbara Foster’s death. The jury also found her guilty of armed criminal action. Click here for coverage of the trial: https://www.ky3.com/2022/06/10/cough-syrup-defense-greene-county-jury-deliberates-fate-woman-accused-deadly-springfield-road-rage-incident/

Police say McKeown rear-ended Foster’s vehicle in traffic for moving too slowly near Sunshine and Campbell in November 2018. Investigators say McKeown lured Foster out of her car and ran her over. Foster died from her injuries at the hospital.

The defense argued McKeown had a side effect from drinking cough syrup to suppress a cough. Throughout the trial, the state worked to disprove McKeown’s addiction to cough syrup.

A Missouri Department of Mental Health clinical psychologist testified McKeown had unspecified schizophrenia brought on by her medication. Prosecutors quickly attempted to discredit the diagnosis. They explained to the jury inconsistencies in McKeown’s mental evaluation.

Defense attorneys have said they would likely file a motion for a new trial.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

