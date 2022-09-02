MoDOT looking for “Winter Weather Warriors” to strengthen snow removal crew numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and means that winter weather is not that far away.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is well aware of that. They’re currently trying to recruit more employees to become “Winter Weather Warriors,” their term for crews that go out and remove snow from the roadways during lousy weather.

Last October, while conducting its annual winter drills, MoDOT said that the national workforce shortage also affected its ability to attract and retain employees.

“We’re turning over people statewide in record numbers,” MoDOT Southwest District Engineer Steven Campbell said at the time. “We average losing about 70 (employees) per month.”

And with so many people still not entering or leaving the workforce in search of other options, MoDOT continues to experience a workforce shortage like so many other businesses and organizations.

“It’s kind of a new world that we’re in,” said MoDOT Southwest District Maintenance Engineer Darin Hamelink on Friday. “I don’t know that we’ve made a whole lot of progress since last year. We’re currently down several hundred statewide, so if we have a longer-duration winter event, we won’t have enough drivers to fill all the seats.”

If you get on MoDOT’s website (modot.org) and click on the “Careers” section, you’ll find a Missouri state map. In the southwest district, there are many full-time openings for “Emergency Maintenance Equipment Operators” for Bolivar, Warsaw, Stockton, Mt. Vernon, Bradleyville, Branson, Buffalo, Carthage, Cassville, Cole Camp, El Dorado Springs, Galena, Joplin, Marshfield, Monett, Lamar, Nevada, Neosho, Ozark, Preston, Republic, Seymour and Springfield with salaries starting at $17.55 per hour.

“We also pay an additional $3 per hour during winter events as an incentive to help plow snow,” Hamelink added. “So that puts people at a beginning rate of over $20 per hour if they’re plowing.”

And it’s not just a winter job.

“We jokingly say, ‘Come for the snow, stay for the mow’ because we get into the mowing season in spring,” Hamelink pointed out. “We also have bridgework which is very interesting because it involves several different types of jobs, and we have three striping crews in our district, so there’s a lot of variety and a chance to travel around the area.”

But should MoDOT not get enough new employees to help with roadway snow removal, that leaves a big question.

Will the workforce shortage mean our roads won’t get cleared?

MoDOT responded that the snow will get removed, but it may not be as fast as the public would like. They also plan on moving crews from one part of the state to another if necessary to get the job done.

“For example, last winter, we shifted help north to Kansas City because they were short drivers,” Hamelink explained. “We anticipate it will take us a bit longer to plow the routes, but our priorities won’t change. We’re going to plow and treat the major roads 24/7 until we get them to near-normal. The interstate corridor is the absolute top priority, James River Freeway, US 65. You may not see those trucks as often as you did in past years, but they will be on those routes.”

And if you’re not happy with the timeliness of MoDOT getting the roads cleared?

You can always sign-up.

