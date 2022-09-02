Owners of Maria’s announce closing of downtown Springfield restaurant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A popular downtown restaurant in Springfield announced on a Facebook post it has closed. Maria’s Mexican Restaurant closed after 25 years in business.

According to a post on Facebook, the owners say recent events have made owning a restaurant tougher than ever before. They say they decided to retire and move forward with new dreams.

The couple thanked the community for its love and support over the years.

