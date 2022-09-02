Police say more methamphetamine in Springfield than ever, despite fewer meth lab busts

Springfield Police Dept./Springfield, Mo.
Springfield Police Dept./Springfield, Mo.(ky3)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As of August 2022, there have been zero meth lab busts in Springfield.

Investigators with Springfield Police Department say there’s more meth in the community than ever. It’s just not homemade.

“When I was an officer in special investigations years ago, we seized more meth labs in this area than per capita than anywhere else in the country,” Lt. David Meyer with the Springfield Police Department says.

He says it’s not being shipped into the Ozarks.

”I think there are more drugs in our community now than ever before,” he adds.

It’s coming from over the border because it’s the cheaper and easier way to make it.

Mark Mcknelly with Victory Mission says the numbers of those using meth they’ve seen has stayed steady.

”Our counselor has seen around 550 men since I got here, and he would put meth at the very top even to this day,” he says.

Lt. Meyer says the best way we can fight it in our community is, if you see something, say something.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heers
The renter of a luxury apartment in downtown Springfield says he’s not getting what he’s paying for
Police say a motorcyclist suffered injuries in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday.
Motorcyclist identified in a deadly crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield parents warn others to check if their kids have Impetigo.
Springfield parents warn others to check if their kids have Impetigo
Elizabeth McKeown/Greene County Courthouse
Judge sentences woman convicted of deadly road rage crash in Springfield
The rain moves slowly east this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Almost A Rain Free Weekend

Latest News

MoDOT searching for snowplow drivers
Some experiencing long wait times in Missouri for Medicaid services
Maria’s Mexican Restaurant closed after 25 years in business.
Owners of Maria’s announce closing of downtown Springfield restaurant
Owners of Maria’s announce closing of downtown Springfield restaurant
The rain moves slowly east this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Almost A Rain Free Weekend