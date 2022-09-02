Police say more methamphetamine in Springfield than ever, despite fewer meth lab busts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As of August 2022, there have been zero meth lab busts in Springfield.

Investigators with Springfield Police Department say there’s more meth in the community than ever. It’s just not homemade.

“When I was an officer in special investigations years ago, we seized more meth labs in this area than per capita than anywhere else in the country,” Lt. David Meyer with the Springfield Police Department says.

He says it’s not being shipped into the Ozarks.

”I think there are more drugs in our community now than ever before,” he adds.

It’s coming from over the border because it’s the cheaper and easier way to make it.

Mark Mcknelly with Victory Mission says the numbers of those using meth they’ve seen has stayed steady.

”Our counselor has seen around 550 men since I got here, and he would put meth at the very top even to this day,” he says.

Lt. Meyer says the best way we can fight it in our community is, if you see something, say something.

