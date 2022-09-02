Semi crash closes traffic on State Highway 160 near Willard, Mo.

NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a semi crash near Willard.

Troopers responded around 7:45 a.m. on State Highway 160 between Willard and Ash Grove. The driver lost control of the tractor-trailer. The semi blocked both lanes of traffic. The crash also damaged a power pole.

Drivers should watch for detours at Farm Road 123 and Farm Road 79.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.