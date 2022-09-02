Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. releases list of upcoming vaccination opportunities; COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is urging vaccination for COVID-19 as hospitalizations remain high.

As September begins, Greene County moved to a low community impact level with a 7-day rolling average of 44 cases. However, hospitalizations in Greene County remain high, with 55 individuals admitted in Greene County as of September 1. Although this number is slightly lower than what was seen at the beginning of August, with 70 hospitalized, the number of individuals in critical care remains fairly stagnant. On August 29, eight patients received critical care from COVID-19 complications compared to 10 on August 1.

Health leaders say getting vaccinated against COVID-19 reduces the chance of being hospitalized with severe illness due to COVID-19 complications. To continue providing opportunities for the community to get vaccinated and be protected against COVID-19, Springfield-Greene County Health will host pop-up vaccination clinics for individuals 5 years of age and older during the week of Sept. 5 – 9. Additionally, the Westside Public Health Center (660 S. Scenic) offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., with a one-hour break between 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

At this time, Springfield-Greene County Health cannot offer booster doses to individuals 12 years and older as it awaits final approvals for two new booster dose types that are more effective against existing variants of COVID-19. Children 5 to 11 are still eligible for the existing booster doses. While there is no firm timeline, we expect to begin offering boosters for individuals 12 and up by mid-September.

Individuals who receive a primary (first or second) dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and children 5-11 who receive their first booster shot at a Health Department clinic will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last.

The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine is now available at Westside Public Health Center. Individuals should visit vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 call center for all vaccine questions and availability.

Tuesday, September 6

Strafford Senior Center – 201 W. Bumgarner, Strafford, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Thursday, September 8

Library Station – 2535 N. Kansas Expy., from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Friday, September 9

Fair Grove Library – 81 S. Orchard Blvd., Fair Grove, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

Park Central Library – 128 Park Central Sq., from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Moderna (6+), Pfizer (5+) offered.

