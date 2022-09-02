Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly.

Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.

Earlier this week in an interview with KY3, the Greene County Sheriff said, “we don’t jump through hoops” when clearing out homeless camps. When the camp is on private property, the homeless are moved when the property owner asks. In the city of Springfield, there is a process.

SPD will work with the nonprofit One Door and give the residents of the camps 48-hours or so before they are required to leave. They will be given information on safe locations and shelter opportunities rather than just get kicked out with no place to go.

Adam Bodenieck, director of homeless services for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, says he reached out to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week in hopes of getting them to change to SPD’s system of a 48 hour notice. He has not heard back yet but is confident talks will continue.

