Springfield parents warn others to check if their kids have Impetigo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A highly contagious skin infection is making the rounds in the Ozarks called Impetigo.

It’s usually found in small children. The rashes may cause some parents to worry its something worse.

Springfield parents Brandon Saeed and Tessa Eldridge-Saeed found rashes over their toddler Leon’s body. The parent said they noticed it after daycare. They saw blisters on his feet and rashes on his leg and face. At first, Eldridge-Saeed said it looked like bug bites. But, it was actually something they’d never seen.

“Yeah, but it looks different. I’m going to keep an eye on it,” said Eldridge-Saeed. “Very damaging to the skin. I didn’t want to leave something going on for too long.”

The parents said doctors told them it was Impetigo. The Centers for Disease Control says it’s a common infection in young children. The symptoms include red, itchy sores. Those can break open and leak a clear fluid or pus for a few days.

Saeed said they posted about it on social media, so people don’t think it’s something worse like monkeypox, smallpox, or some other virus.

“I knew monkeypox had been in the news lately, so I’m like okay, guys, I’m not trying to freak anybody out,” said Saeed. “This is not the end of the world. But this did happen.”

CDC leaders said treatments are topical or oral antibiotics. Leon’s parents said they got prescriptions and used antibacterial soap, which eased the rashes quickly.

“We have several friends that are parents with kids in elementary school like, hey, be aware this is this is going on,” said Saeed.

The first time parents said to go to the doctor if anything looked odd because it is better to be safe than sorry.

“Don’t be afraid to take your kid in because it could be anything,” said Saeed.

“This is my first child. I’ve never seen this before, “ said Eldridge-Saeed. “Hey, heads up. This is what it looks like.”

CDC officials said another way to prevent Impetigo from spreading is good wound care on the rashes.

Those with it can return to work, school, or daycare if they’ve started antibiotics.

