Bobby Witt Jr. joins the 20/20 club in first year

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the...
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. made some history on Saturday night.

His 3-run homer in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers was his 20th home run of the year, putting him into the exclusive 20-20 club. He had 26 stolen bases entering the game.

Witt Jr. is just the fifth first-year player in Major League Baseball history to be in the 20-20 club --- and just the fifth Royal overall.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting outside the Bass Pro Shops Catalog...
Police identify man shot, killed by Springfield Police Department officer in parking lot of Bass Pro Shops Catalog store
Elizabeth McKeown/Greene County Courthouse
Judge sentences woman convicted of deadly road rage crash in Springfield
Woman pleas to others to help find the man who hit her with a car.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman begs to find man who hit her with his car in the Hy-Vee parking lot
Homeless camp on West Bypass
Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly
Maria’s Mexican Restaurant closed after 25 years in business.
Owners of Maria’s announce closing of downtown Springfield restaurant

Latest News

Even with some isolated rain and thunderstorm chances, we'll stay warm but below normal for the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm through our Labor Day Weekend
Long Creek Bridge
Work to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake begins
Arkansas vs. Cincinnati/2022 Season Opener
Jefferson generates 4 TDs to power Arkansas past Cincinnati
Arkansas' Dwight McGlothern intercepts a Cincinnati pass in the first-quarter.
Jefferson generates 4 TDs to power Arkansas past Cincinnati
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying warm through the rest of the Labor Day Weekend