Bobby Witt Jr. joins the 20/20 club in first year
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. made some history on Saturday night.
His 3-run homer in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers was his 20th home run of the year, putting him into the exclusive 20-20 club. He had 26 stolen bases entering the game.
Witt Jr. is just the fifth first-year player in Major League Baseball history to be in the 20-20 club --- and just the fifth Royal overall.
