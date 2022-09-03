CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman pleas to find man who hit her with his car in the Hy-Vee parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are searching for the man who hit a pedestrian in a Springfield grocery store parking lot.

The woman was hit in the new Hy-Vee parking lot. The man did get out to help, but then he drove off. Catherine Peterson said she was going to get something to eat. Then she was hit.

“I cry all the time, but I see a red car,” said Peterson. “It goes through my mind, I can’t get the red car out of my eyeballs. It just keeps going and going and going.”

Catherine Peterson has only lived in Springfield for a year, and this was something she never expected.

“I turn my head he was right there,” said Peterson. “Had no chance to get out of the way.”

In the security video, the man does get out of his car. But, Peterson said it was far from help.

“He goes, you hit me and I said, I didn’t hit you, you’re the car, I’m the person on the ground,” said Peterson.

Peterson explains the man told her he was a retired veteran in the medical field. He tried to lift her multiple times.

“He started pulling up my pant leg and he’s pushing on my bones,” said Peterson. “I’m like, I don’t know if you’re supposed to be doing that.”

In the video you can see Peterson is eventually put into a motorized cart. The video shows the man waited for less than 10 minutes, before EMS arrived.

“Managers thought he was going to go park his car, but he didn’t park, he just kept going,” said Peterson. “Why did you hit me and leave me. If you’re a vet, you don’t do this.”

Peterson said the force broke her right leg. She had surgery.

“I feel like somebody’s behind me at all times,” said Peterson.

She has words for anyone who knows the unknown man.

“I don’t think he’s going to turn himself in,” said Peterson. “If there’s any decent citizen out there that would please call and give his name or whereabouts or whatever, so we can catch him.”

The Springfield Police Department is investigating. If you know this man or have pictures or video, please get in touch with the police.

