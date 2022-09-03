CDC says COVID-19 boosters available in mid-September

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On September 1, the Centers for Disease Control authorized the fourth booster for the COVID-19 virus. Officials from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department say they’ll be available mid-September.

The Moderna booster is authorized for use in individuals 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer booster is authorized for use in individuals 12 years of age and older. And now that school is back in session, Springfield health leaders say the booster is very important for students and teachers.

“In general, the numbers of children who have been vaccinated are a lot less than the percentage of adults who have gotten their COVID vaccines and boosters,” Said Chief Medical Officer of the Springfield Health Department, Dr. Nancy Yoon. “Especially in school children who are with other classmates and teachers all day long, in relatively close contact, that really just is a recipe for the virus to spread if even one person has it.”

Dr. Yoon said the boosters will not be ready for Labor Day, but expects them to be widely available in mid-September.

Some counties in southwest Missouri have already pre-ordered their booster doses. If you want to check if your county has done sot to know where to get them, go to MOStopsCovid.com, scroll down to the search bar, and check your county. Make sure to call the providers listed for information on appointments and the supply of boosters.

