FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm through our Labor Day Weekend

After a wet start to our holiday weekend on Friday, we trended a bit drier for our Saturday. While the morning had some flooding issues in the eastern Ozarks while others had fog for the morning, we had partly sunny skies push us back into the upper 70s to lower 80s for our Saturday afternoon. Even with a quick cold front coming in from the northwest, we’re mainly focused on the setup upstairs in the atmosphere. Look at the big red L on the map below. That’s the same upper-level wave that brought plenty of rain for a good portion of the Ozarks on our Friday. It still wants to play a role in our forecast as we wrap up the holiday weekend and as we work into next week.

This upper-level low wants to stick around and influence our weather through the rest of the weekend and into much of next week. (KY3)

For this evening and early Sunday morning, we could have a few isolated showers and a few t-storms northwest of Stockton Lake back toward the I-49 corridor in far southwestern Missouri. The expected coverage isn’t looking too great, though. For many in the Ozarks, we’ll stay dry tonight with lows in the middle 60s. With the light breeze, clearing skies up top and plenty of rain still on the ground, the “cloud cover” you see in the eastern and southern parts of the Ozarks is actually representing possible fog by Sunday morning.

Fog could be an issue for some once again on our Sunday morning. (KY3)

If the developing fog can get deep enough, it could drop visibilities for a number of you down to a mile or less. It’s something to keep in mind if you’ll be on the road early Sunday morning. Once we hit late morning, though, the fog will be in the process of burning off.

With enough moisture still on the ground, parts of the Ozarks could see some thick fog develop once again for Sunday morning. (KY3)

As for the rest of your Sunday, the upper-level low will try to fire up some isolated showers and thunderstorms for areas west and southwest of Springfield during the afternoon. While strong or severe activity isn’t expected, anyone that can catch these showers or thunderstorms could pick up some decent amounts of rain. It won’t be raining all day, though. Plus, those chances for rain will be for some spots. Even though it wouldn’t hurt to have an indoor alternate plan in place for Sunday, most spots look okay for the day’s outdoor activities.

With a passing cold front and an upper-level low, we can't rule out a few isolated showers or t-storms for a few spots Sunday afternoon. (KY3)

We’ll do it all over again for Monday. After some morning clouds and some morning fog to start Labor Day out, we’ll keep an eye out for some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms for parts of the Ozarks as we unofficially say goodbye to the summer of 2022.

While some areas will stay dry, some could see isolated rain and thunderstorms pop up on our Monday afternoon. (KY3)

As far as temperatures go, the light breeze and clearing tonight will let lows drop back into the middle 60s. We’ll see highs around 82° for Sunday, lows back in the middle 60s for Monday morning and highs back around 82° for the afternoon on Labor Day. At least we can thank this upper-level wave for keeping temperatures below our normal high of 86° through the rest of the weekend.

Even with some isolated rain and thunderstorm chances, we'll stay warm but below normal for the rest of the holiday weekend. (KY3)

Beyond the holiday weekend, I think the upper-level (which will become a pair of upper-level lows) will still play a role in our forecast. As long as they stay close to the region, we’ll hold on to isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorm chances from Tuesday to as late as Saturday by next weekend. With this setup keeping the upper-level ridge to our west, we can see highs in the lower to middle 80s through all of next week.

If this setup holds by the middle of next week, temperatures could stay below normal with rain chances almost each day. (KY3)

Even with days of rain chances still in the cards for much of the coming week, we aren’t seeing any days in particular with heavy amounts of rain. Given that and how we will have some dry time, the potential precipitation totals by next Saturday could range between a tenth of an inch to almost three-quarters of an inch. While it may not be big amounts to eliminate what’s left of our drought, we have seen encouraging improvements on our drought situation and these amounts could serve to at least keep things steady through our first full week of September.

With an upper-level low in play, rain chances through much of next week could add up for some. (KY3)

