Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting near Bass Pro Shops in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting outside the Bass Pro Shops Catalog store.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday near Campbell Avenue and Cherokee Street.

Investigators say the officer responded to a well-being check. When the officer confronted the man in his truck, the officer said the man pointed a rifle at him. Investigators say the officer fired a shot, hitting the man.

The man later died at a Springfield hospital after attempts to save his life. Police have not released his identity. The officer did not suffer any injuries in the confrontation.

Police interviewed several witnesses on the scene. Investigators will review the officer’s body camera for any evidence.

