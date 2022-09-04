Driver dies in head-on crash in Morgan County, Mo.

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one driver and injured another driver.

Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, Mo., died in the crash.

The crash happened Friday night on Route 5, two miles south of Versailles. Investigators say, Alexander Luttrell, of Kansas City, attempted to pass several cars head-on when he crashed into Stafford’s vehicle. Investigators list Luttrell’s injuries as serious.

