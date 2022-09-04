Gas prices down food prices up for the Labor Day weekend

(WVLT)
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This year’s Labor Day barbecue will be more expensive than last year’s.

According to the USDA, food at home prices, that is, the food you make at home, has increased by 13% since last July and is predicted to increase even more as this year progresses.

Gas prices have decreased for those who have decided to travel by car this holiday weekend. According to Gas Buddy, gas prices are the lowest since late February, with the national average at $3.76 and the average for Missouri at $3.39.

