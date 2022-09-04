Greene County highway engineers believe Kansas Expressway Extension will finish on time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County highway engineers said the Kansas Expressway extension project is moving right along. It is set to finish on time, despite the recent weather.

Mark Webb, Greene County Highway Department’s chief engineer, said the roughly $30 million extension is well underway. Webb said many of the trees and large debris have been cleared for grading and laying foundation for the roadwork.

“We’re pleased with the progress,” said Webb.

Webb said there were concerns with the weather and recent flash flooding.

“The rain that we had here, most recently, it slowed down a little bit of their production,” said Webb. “The crews are still staying busy.”

Webb said they are using erosion control features to defend against the weather.

“Trees that they took down, ground up those trees, and they’re using some of that those grindings for the erosion control,” said Webb.

Webb said the wood chips act as a buffer and enclose the extension.

“Acting like a filter to try to keep the sediment on the job site and allow only cleaner water to pass through,” said Webb.

Webb said this project will promote growth and traffic flow by creating a corridor to Christian County, helping connect southwest Missouri even more as it expands in the future.

“That’s one thing we’re always looking for is to create openings, or maintain connection between different areas of the county,” said Webb.

Engineers tell us the project is still slated to be finished in October 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.