Hyundai to sell security kits to deal with problem of thefts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hyundai issued a statement Friday addressing car thefts of its vehicles nationwide. The car supplier said security kits will be available in October.

Here’s the statement:

Hyundai Motor America is concerned about the recent rise in auto thefts of certain Hyundai model vehicles. While all of our vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, unfortunately, our vehicles have been targeted in a coordinated effort on social media. Criminals are targeting our vehicles without engine immobilizers. Immobilizers became standard on all vehicles produced after November 1, 2021.

In order to assist customers with earlier model year vehicles without an immobilizer, Hyundai has been working with and will continue to support local police departments to make steering wheel locks available for affected Hyundai owners. Additionally, Hyundai has identified a Firstech / Compustar security kit that targets the method of entry thieves are using to access these vehicles.

Beginning October 1, 2022, this security kit will be available for purchase and installation at Hyundai dealerships and Compustar authorized installers across the country. Hyundai will provide additional details soon, and customers who have questions can always contact the Hyundai Consumer Assistance Center at 800-633-5151.

One victim of a Hyundai theft told News 4 she’s frustrated that owners have to pay for the security kit.

“That’s such a rip-off. $14,000 just drove away. So, I mean, like, within that $14,000, you should be able to give me a kit, you know,” said Sierra Groman, a St. Louis resident whose car was stolen sometime Friday night into Saturday morning.

The City of St. Louis threatened to sue Hyundai and Kia if the companies didn’t resolve the security issues with their cars.

Nearly 2,000 Kia’s or Hyundai’s have been stolen or almost stolen in St. Louis. Those cars make up 77% of all stolen cars in the city, according to police.

AAA recommends drivers park in a garage if they have one, lock their vehicle and park in a well-lit, high-foot traffic area.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.