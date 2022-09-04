Rollover crash kills one, injures 3 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person died after a rollover crash in Springfield on Saturday night.

Police say it happened at around 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere. That’s near Parkview High School.

Investigators say a vehicle was traveling south on Grant Avenue, when it left the road and rolled. In the process, two of the vehicle’s four occupants were ejected. All four were transported to the hospital, but a female died from her injuries.

The crash also took down a utility pole. That left 152 people without power. City Utilities restored power to those homes by around 10:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.