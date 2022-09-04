Royals rookies put on historic performance

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., middle, is congratulated after hitting a three-run home run...
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., middle, is congratulated after hitting a three-run home run scoring Nicky Lopez, left, and MJ Melendez in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A group of Kansas City Royals rookies accomplished a feat never before seen in Major League Baseball history Saturday night.

In a 12-2 Royals win over the Detroit Tigers, four different rookies hit home runs for Kansas City. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the home runs by Nick Pratto, Bobby Witt Jr., Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez were historic.

READ MORE: Royals rookies hit four home runs in 12-2 victory over Detroit

The accomplishment for the young Royals came in the same game as another for Witt Jr. His three-run home run in the top of the third inning made him the fifth player in MLB history to tally 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases during their rookie season.

Kansas City closes out its series with Detroit at 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting outside the Bass Pro Shops Catalog...
Police identify man shot, killed by Springfield Police Department officer in parking lot of Bass Pro Shops Catalog store
One person is dead after a rollover crash in Springfield
Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday
Woman pleas to others to help find the man who hit her with a car.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman begs to find man who hit her with his car in the Hy-Vee parking lot
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Police: Man detained in vehicle of interest after woman abducted while jogging
Three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was...
Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park

Latest News

Arkansas' Dwight McGlothern intercepts a Cincinnati pass in the first-quarter.
Jefferson generates 4 TDs to power Arkansas past Cincinnati
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the...
Bobby Witt Jr. joins the 20/20 club in first year
O-Zone: Kickapoo Athletes of the Week
O-Zone: Camdenton 24, Kickapoo 21
O-Zone: Camdenton 24, Kickapoo 21