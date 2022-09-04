Royals rookies put on historic performance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A group of Kansas City Royals rookies accomplished a feat never before seen in Major League Baseball history Saturday night.

In a 12-2 Royals win over the Detroit Tigers, four different rookies hit home runs for Kansas City. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the home runs by Nick Pratto, Bobby Witt Jr., Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez were historic.

Last night was the first time in MLB history four different rookies hit a home run for the same team in one game (per Elias). https://t.co/e2XBYeaA3d pic.twitter.com/NEuP5WBRKS — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 4, 2022

The accomplishment for the young Royals came in the same game as another for Witt Jr. His three-run home run in the top of the third inning made him the fifth player in MLB history to tally 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases during their rookie season.

Kansas City closes out its series with Detroit at 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

