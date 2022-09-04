Work to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake begins

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation started work Monday on replacing the Long Creek Bridge that spans over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and Taney Counties.

The current bridge was in 1956. More than eight thousand drivers cross it daily. Crews made repairs to the structural steel at the bearings that connect the bridge’s driving surface to the truss support system in 2019. But permanent repairs are not possible due to the continued deterioration of that system.

A new bridge will be built south of the current bridge’s location. According to MoDOT’s project page, the connector will have two lanes, with shoulders, and a 10′ wide shared use path for walking or biking. New sections of pavement will connect Route 86 to the bridge.

MoDOT says the project will cost $66.5 million. It is expected to be finished in September 2025.

An informal, public meeting about this project is scheduled for September 13 from 4:30 pm to 6 pm at Ozark Technical College Table Rock Lake Campus, Room 409, 10698 Historic Hwy 165, Hollister.

