Work to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake begins

Long Creek Bridge
Long Creek Bridge(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation started work Monday on replacing the Long Creek Bridge that spans over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and Taney Counties.

The current bridge was in 1956. More than eight thousand drivers cross it daily. Crews made repairs to the structural steel at the bearings that connect the bridge’s driving surface to the truss support system in 2019. But permanent repairs are not possible due to the continued deterioration of that system.

A new bridge will be built south of the current bridge’s location. According to MoDOT’s project page, the connector will have two lanes, with shoulders, and a 10′ wide shared use path for walking or biking. New sections of pavement will connect Route 86 to the bridge.

MoDOT says the project will cost $66.5 million. It is expected to be finished in September 2025.

An informal, public meeting about this project is scheduled for September 13 from 4:30 pm to 6 pm at Ozark Technical College Table Rock Lake Campus, Room 409, 10698 Historic Hwy 165, Hollister.

You can find more info about the project and meeting here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting outside the Bass Pro Shops Catalog...
Police identify man shot, killed by Springfield Police Department officer in parking lot of Bass Pro Shops Catalog store
Elizabeth McKeown/Greene County Courthouse
Judge sentences woman convicted of deadly road rage crash in Springfield
Woman pleas to others to help find the man who hit her with a car.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman begs to find man who hit her with his car in the Hy-Vee parking lot
Homeless camp on West Bypass
Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly
Maria’s Mexican Restaurant closed after 25 years in business.
Owners of Maria’s announce closing of downtown Springfield restaurant

Latest News

Even with some isolated rain and thunderstorm chances, we'll stay warm but below normal for the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm through our Labor Day Weekend
Arkansas vs. Cincinnati/2022 Season Opener
Jefferson generates 4 TDs to power Arkansas past Cincinnati
Arkansas' Dwight McGlothern intercepts a Cincinnati pass in the first-quarter.
Jefferson generates 4 TDs to power Arkansas past Cincinnati
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying warm through the rest of the Labor Day Weekend