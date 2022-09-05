Branson, Mo. businesses hopeful summer tourism numbers carry into fall season

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Labor Day weekend is commonly considered the unofficial end of Summer. Businesses say it was a successful Labor Day weekend in Branson, and visitors have been filling the streets Monday morning.

Dick’s Five and Ten co-owner Steve Hartley says they didn’t know what to expect after last year’s record-breaking summer season. However, he thinks the momentum will carry into the fall based on visitor numbers this Labor Day.

Ashley McCauley works at the Historic Downtown Information Center and Ticket Outlet and says business this summer has been a little slower than last but good. McCauley says July was their best month and when they started to see a huge jump in tourism. She thinks inflation and gas prices have caused some families to hold off on trips or visiting places closer to home.

“Branson is a little bit cheaper on the tourism level for people to come to visit compared to Florida or some of the other destinations around us,” said McCauley.

”We are very, very encouraged about what summer brought us and really looking forward to a great fourth quarter in Branson,” said Hartley.

Hartley says he does expect September to slow down a little bit after Labor Day and then pick right back up in October. He also says November is their number one month of the year.

