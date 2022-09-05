Bumper stickers and decals may give criminals your information

Bumper stickers may give criminals your information, from Perry Township Police Department
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Driving around town, you might not think twice about putting a bumper sticker or a decal on your car. But be warned, it can potentially telegraph important information about you to would-be criminals.

Here’s a list of common bumper stickers and decals police say can give more information that you want.

1. Baby on board signs can tell criminals the driver is easily distracted and may be an easy target

2. Hunting decals say the driver may have expensive equipment and weapons at home and is away from their residence on weekends during game seasons

3. Vanity plates are easy to recognize if someone wants to keep track of that driver

4. Family stickers with family members and names tell how many children you have and what their names are

5. Honor roll stickers tell where your child is most of the day.

Whatever you choose to put on your car is your choice; make sure you are not giving up information that could potentially be used against you.

