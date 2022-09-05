Camp Jack Veterans Center in Harrison, Ark. hopeful to begin renovations in Spring of 2023

By Noah Tucker
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Officials with the Camp Jack Veterans Center in Harrison, Arkansas, say they hope to begin several renovation projects by spring next year.

In March, the center received a $2.3 million grant. Officials say Rep. Steve Womack was fundamental in helping Camp Jack obtain that grant.

Since opening its doors, Camp Jack has continued to expand services and connect veterans with local organizations. But, the center is becoming limited by the capabilities of its building. It was built in the 1940′s as an Arkansas National Guard armory.

“This is an 80-year-old building, and it needs some major makeover,” explained Camp Jack president Matt Russell. “We’re going to have to put in all new electric, all new plumbing, all new floors, and ceilings. We’re moving some walls around.”

The veterans center has continued to develop renovation plans while awaiting funds to be approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Russell says the center has several “boxes to check” before receiving the grant to ensure they are used appropriately.

“What we’re going to try to do is retain the history of this building. It was absolutely a beautiful building,” he said. “But on the interior, we’re going to renovate so it can best serve the veterans in the community.”

Rep. Womack recently paid a visit to signify a new chapter in the center’s history and begin the demolition phase. The demolition is underway in multiple parts of the building.

“To have a place in town, in the region, where they can congregate, where they can talk among one another, where we can talk to young kids about the history and sacrifice in our country: this Camp Jack facility is going to go a long way towards being that place,” said Womack in an interview with KY3 in April.

In the meantime, Camp Jack has expanded services, which will only be enhanced with future renovations.

“We’re working with a local organization to make this a recovery center for our alcohol and drug issues. Those services should be starting soon,” said Russell. “Veterans are going to be able to come in here and work as a team to rebuild cars or build Christmas toys for children. We’re going to have a top-of-the-line shop for veterans to work out of.”

Camp Jack also has plans to renovate the building’s kitchen, food and clothing pantry, and drill hall. Officials are hopeful to begin renovations in the spring of 2023 and wrap up by the end of that summer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a rollover crash in Springfield
Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting outside the Bass Pro Shops Catalog...
Police identify man shot, killed by Springfield Police Department officer in parking lot of Bass Pro Shops Catalog store

Latest News

Our Labor Day will be a warm one this time around with morning fog for some and afternoon...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pretty September Weather
Branson, Mo. businesses hopeful summer tourism numbers carry into fall season
Camp Jack hopeful to begin renovations in Spring of 2023
Camp Jack hopeful to begin renovations in Spring of 2023
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates drowning on Whiter River in Ozark County