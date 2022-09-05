Camp Jack Veterans Center in Harrison, Ark. hopeful to begin renovations in Spring of 2023

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Officials with the Camp Jack Veterans Center in Harrison, Arkansas, say they hope to begin several renovation projects by spring next year.

In March, the center received a $2.3 million grant. Officials say Rep. Steve Womack was fundamental in helping Camp Jack obtain that grant.

Since opening its doors, Camp Jack has continued to expand services and connect veterans with local organizations. But, the center is becoming limited by the capabilities of its building. It was built in the 1940′s as an Arkansas National Guard armory.

“This is an 80-year-old building, and it needs some major makeover,” explained Camp Jack president Matt Russell. “We’re going to have to put in all new electric, all new plumbing, all new floors, and ceilings. We’re moving some walls around.”

The veterans center has continued to develop renovation plans while awaiting funds to be approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Russell says the center has several “boxes to check” before receiving the grant to ensure they are used appropriately.

“What we’re going to try to do is retain the history of this building. It was absolutely a beautiful building,” he said. “But on the interior, we’re going to renovate so it can best serve the veterans in the community.”

Rep. Womack recently paid a visit to signify a new chapter in the center’s history and begin the demolition phase. The demolition is underway in multiple parts of the building.

“To have a place in town, in the region, where they can congregate, where they can talk among one another, where we can talk to young kids about the history and sacrifice in our country: this Camp Jack facility is going to go a long way towards being that place,” said Womack in an interview with KY3 in April.

In the meantime, Camp Jack has expanded services, which will only be enhanced with future renovations.

“We’re working with a local organization to make this a recovery center for our alcohol and drug issues. Those services should be starting soon,” said Russell. “Veterans are going to be able to come in here and work as a team to rebuild cars or build Christmas toys for children. We’re going to have a top-of-the-line shop for veterans to work out of.”

Camp Jack also has plans to renovate the building’s kitchen, food and clothing pantry, and drill hall. Officials are hopeful to begin renovations in the spring of 2023 and wrap up by the end of that summer.

