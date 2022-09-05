Chiefs Kingdom pumped as season just one week away

By Greg Payne
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- We are just a week away from the kickoff of another Chiefs football season, as the team takes on the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.

For the first time in six years, Chiefs Kingdom will watch the team take the field without former fan favorite Tyreek Hill, who’s now with the Miami Dolphins.

“I think it’s going to suck without Tyreek Hill, but I think for the most part, we are going to do good,” says Chiefs fan Presten Drager.

This year the kingdom has much to be excited about with the addition of several new offensive and defensive weapons, and the drafting of several talented rookies.

“I think it’s going to be a pretty good season; I mean we’ve rebuilt the team pretty well and they should hold up all the way,” says Chiefs Fan Delvin Willis.

With all the changes of course, they still have Patrick Mahomes.

“Honestly, you got 15, so I don’t think it matters as long as you got 15,” says Chiefs Fan Zechariah Benbow.

The number 15 jersey that has been flying off the shelves of Rally Houses across the metro, along with many of the new names.

“We just got the McDuffie ones, even just looking at the new number for Nick Bolton that is still cool to see. We are still waiting on the JuJu ones, super excited to get those in. A lot of people have been asking about them too,” says James Hugill of Rally House.

Starting this season, Chiefs Kingdom can now put their money where their mouth is, as Kansas launched sportsbooks for sports betting on the Kansas side of the metro this week.

Something both Kansans and Missourians have told us this week they are excited about.

“Obviously got to go with Kansas City to win it all this year,” says a Chiefs Fan.

“100 bucks for the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl,” says another fan.

Whether those bets will hit, only time will tell, but for right now the kingdom is just happy to have their Chiefs just a week away from being back on the field.

For all those that want to watch the Kansas City Chiefs season opener against the Arizona Cardinals you can watch it right here on KCTV5 on Sunday at 3:25 PM.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a rollover crash in Springfield
Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield
Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting outside the Bass Pro Shops Catalog...
Police identify man shot, killed by Springfield Police Department officer in parking lot of Bass Pro Shops Catalog store

Latest News

Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
Fall Festivals: See the list around the Ozarks for 2022
Low rain chances through the middle of the week
FILE — The Highway Patrol stated the woman suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to...
Kansas City woman seriously injured after tubing incident at Lake of the Ozarks
Our Labor Day will be a warm one this time around with morning fog for some and afternoon...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Low rain chances as we start the week
"The Scout" at Penn Valley Park
Kansas City among CNN’s most underrated travel destinations in US