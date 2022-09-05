Chiefs Kingdom pumped as season just one week away

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- We are just a week away from the kickoff of another Chiefs football season, as the team takes on the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.

For the first time in six years, Chiefs Kingdom will watch the team take the field without former fan favorite Tyreek Hill, who’s now with the Miami Dolphins.

“I think it’s going to suck without Tyreek Hill, but I think for the most part, we are going to do good,” says Chiefs fan Presten Drager.

This year the kingdom has much to be excited about with the addition of several new offensive and defensive weapons, and the drafting of several talented rookies.

“I think it’s going to be a pretty good season; I mean we’ve rebuilt the team pretty well and they should hold up all the way,” says Chiefs Fan Delvin Willis.

With all the changes of course, they still have Patrick Mahomes.

“Honestly, you got 15, so I don’t think it matters as long as you got 15,” says Chiefs Fan Zechariah Benbow.

The number 15 jersey that has been flying off the shelves of Rally Houses across the metro, along with many of the new names.

“We just got the McDuffie ones, even just looking at the new number for Nick Bolton that is still cool to see. We are still waiting on the JuJu ones, super excited to get those in. A lot of people have been asking about them too,” says James Hugill of Rally House.

Starting this season, Chiefs Kingdom can now put their money where their mouth is, as Kansas launched sportsbooks for sports betting on the Kansas side of the metro this week.

Something both Kansans and Missourians have told us this week they are excited about.

“Obviously got to go with Kansas City to win it all this year,” says a Chiefs Fan.

“100 bucks for the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl,” says another fan.

Whether those bets will hit, only time will tell, but for right now the kingdom is just happy to have their Chiefs just a week away from being back on the field.

For all those that want to watch the Kansas City Chiefs season opener against the Arizona Cardinals you can watch it right here on KCTV5 on Sunday at 3:25 PM.

