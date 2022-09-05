Child dies in crash in Morgan County, Mo.

ROCKY MOUNT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a four-year-old boy in Morgan County.

The crash happened Saturday at 3 p.m. on Route W, south of the Marvin Cutoff.

Investigators say the driver drove off the road, hit a sign, and then rolled. Investigators say the boy was not appropriately restrained in the vehicle. Another child in the car suffered minor injuries.

Troopers do not release the names of minors.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.