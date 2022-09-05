Child dies in crash in Morgan County, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a four-year-old boy in Morgan County.

The crash happened Saturday at 3 p.m. on Route W, south of the Marvin Cutoff.

Investigators say the driver drove off the road, hit a sign, and then rolled. Investigators say the boy was not appropriately restrained in the vehicle. Another child in the car suffered minor injuries.

Troopers do not release the names of minors.

