FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm for Labor Day & much of this week
Some rain chances to watch as well
Good Monday afternoon to you all. After yet another foggy start for some across the Ozarks this morning, we had some returning partly sunny skies to get the afternoon going. However, some spots will contend with some rain chances thanks to our pair of upper-level lows still in control of our weather setup.
For the rest of our Monday afternoon, any chances for isolated or widely scattered showers & thunderstorms will be for some spots in the Ozarks east of U.S. 65 and south of Interstate 44. While these won’t be all-day washout rain chances, it wouldn’t hurt to have indoor plans on standby if you’re enjoying the outdoors on this Labor Day afternoon.
Rain or shine, temperatures will stay warm for this afternoon with highs near 80° in the eastern Ozarks and lower 80s elsewhere. Considering our average high should be around 85°, these numbers will certainly do the trick for today.
As we get closer to sunset, we’ll see the rain chances come to an end. With some clearing skies, that will allow for fog to build back in for some as we head into Tuesday morning. Once again, be mindful of that as you start heading back to work or school Tuesday morning.
After any morning fog burns away, we’ll go back to partly to mostly sunny skies across the Ozarks for Tuesday afternoon. With the upper-level setup still in play, we’ll watch for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the southern and eastern Ozarks with highs going back into the lower to middle 80s.
From Wednesday through Friday, we’ll have dry days across the Ozarks due to the presiding upper-level low working back closer to the Gulf Coast. However, by Saturday and Sunday, we’ll watch some of that moisture return as the low starts working back closer to Arkansas. Plus, we’ll have another system that will come in from the west late Saturday and into early Sunday. That will bring us our best shot for widespread rain within the extended forecast.
If those rain chances for late Saturday and early Sunday can come to fruition, that could leave us with rain totals between a tenth of an inch to three-quarters of an inch by the time we get into next Monday morning.
Temperatures could take an interesting turn by the weekend as well. Wednesday’s, Thursday’s and Friday’s temperatures will stay near the average high of 84°. Before the expected front comes in on Saturday, we could nudge a little warmer with highs around 87°. With some cooler air behind the system, it’s possible we could have highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80s for Sunday and early next week.
