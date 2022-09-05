FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm for Labor Day & much of this week

Good Monday afternoon to you all. After yet another foggy start for some across the Ozarks this morning, we had some returning partly sunny skies to get the afternoon going. However, some spots will contend with some rain chances thanks to our pair of upper-level lows still in control of our weather setup.

Two upper-level lows are still in control of our skies on this Labor Day. (KY3)

For the rest of our Monday afternoon, any chances for isolated or widely scattered showers & thunderstorms will be for some spots in the Ozarks east of U.S. 65 and south of Interstate 44. While these won’t be all-day washout rain chances, it wouldn’t hurt to have indoor plans on standby if you’re enjoying the outdoors on this Labor Day afternoon.

With the upper-level lows in play, isolated rain and thunderstorm chances will be around for some spots south of I-44 and east of U.S. 65 this afternoon. (KY3)

Rain or shine, temperatures will stay warm for this afternoon with highs near 80° in the eastern Ozarks and lower 80s elsewhere. Considering our average high should be around 85°, these numbers will certainly do the trick for today.

High temperatures for our Monday will stay warm but below normal (KY3)

As we get closer to sunset, we’ll see the rain chances come to an end. With some clearing skies, that will allow for fog to build back in for some as we head into Tuesday morning. Once again, be mindful of that as you start heading back to work or school Tuesday morning.

With moisture still on the ground with quiet skies for the overnight, that will lead to areas of fog once again for Tuesday morning. (KY3)

After any morning fog burns away, we’ll go back to partly to mostly sunny skies across the Ozarks for Tuesday afternoon. With the upper-level setup still in play, we’ll watch for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the southern and eastern Ozarks with highs going back into the lower to middle 80s.

Once again, plan on isolated rain chances for parts of the Ozarks Tuesday afternoon. (KY3)

From Wednesday through Friday, we’ll have dry days across the Ozarks due to the presiding upper-level low working back closer to the Gulf Coast. However, by Saturday and Sunday, we’ll watch some of that moisture return as the low starts working back closer to Arkansas. Plus, we’ll have another system that will come in from the west late Saturday and into early Sunday. That will bring us our best shot for widespread rain within the extended forecast.

With an upper-low to our southeast and another system approaching from the west by the weekend, we'll watch to see if that can increase rain chances. (KY3)

If those rain chances for late Saturday and early Sunday can come to fruition, that could leave us with rain totals between a tenth of an inch to three-quarters of an inch by the time we get into next Monday morning.

With our minor rain chances for the next few days and another system by late Saturday, rain amounts could vary between a tenth of an inch and three-quarters of an inch by next Monday. (KY3)

Temperatures could take an interesting turn by the weekend as well. Wednesday’s, Thursday’s and Friday’s temperatures will stay near the average high of 84°. Before the expected front comes in on Saturday, we could nudge a little warmer with highs around 87°. With some cooler air behind the system, it’s possible we could have highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80s for Sunday and early next week.

Temperatures will stay near our average of 84 Thursday through Saturday. Once a front passes through on Sunday, a little dip in temperatures will be expected. (KY3)

