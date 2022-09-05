FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm with additional rain chances Monday

Our Sunday has been a pretty calm one for many across the Ozarks today. After we had another round of fog (dense for some), we had some isolated showers to the northeast of Springfield and another area of rain and t-storms along the I-49 corridor between Nevada and Joplin during the day. Looking forward, we’ll primarily be focused on two upper-level lows close by. The upper low that came in with all the rain on Friday is centered over southern Illinois. A new one has developed to our south near Shreveport, LA.

Two upper-level lows will be in charge of our weather as we get the first full week of September underway. (KY3)

Before those lows can do anything for our Labor Day, the isolated showers we had to start the evening out will fade away after sunset. While we’ll be dry to start the overnight, the moisture from Friday’s rain, the light breeze and the mostly clear skies up top will allow for additional fog to return after midnight and before sunrise Monday morning.

While Monday morning starts dry, we'll see areas of fog return... once again... before sunrise. (KY3)

While we slightly disagree with how far west our FutureCast model wants to push the fog into the Ozarks, the thickest fog that can develop overnight will drop visibility values down to a mile or less. Like the past few mornings, give yourself a little extra time on the roads if you’ll be out early Monday morning. If so, remember to have the low beams and the fog lamps ready to go.

With returning fog for parts of the Ozarks Monday morning, plan on the thickest fog dropping visibility for some down to a mile or less. (KY3)

Once the fog burns away after 10 a.m. or so, our focus will shift to partly to mostly sunny skies for Labor Day afternoon. The upper-level lows in play will allow for some isolated to widely scattered showers and t-storms for parts of the Ozarks during the afternoon and until sunset Monday evening. Remember, these won’t be all day rain chances and there will be areas that will stay dry for the day. Don’t cancel the outdoor plans. Just have an indoor plan ready to go just in case until the rain passes.

After the morning fog burns away, we'll keep an eye out for isolated to widely scattered showers and t-storms for Labor Day afternoon. (KY3)

As for temperatures, our Labor Day will start off on a mild note and end with a warm afternoon. After morning lows in the middle 60s, we’ll push temperatures near 78° by noon and push afternoon highs in the lower 80s across the area. That’s not a bad temperature forecast when you consider we should be in the middle 80s for early September.

Our Labor Day will be a warm one this time around with morning fog for some and afternoon showers and t-storms for others (KY3)

Looking beyond Labor Day, the upper-level lows will keep some isolated showers and t-storms for some spots in the Ozarks. Rain or shine, the upper-level lows will keep the summer heat under the ridge to our west. That means highs will once again climb back into the lower (maybe some middle) 80s Tuesday afternoon.

With the upper-level lows in control for Tuesday, we'll keep isolated rain chances in the forecast for the afternoon. (KY3)

The setup doesn’t change very much through the rest of the shortened work and school week. While Thursday may look completely dry, we’ll have at least isolated rain chances in the forecast Wednesday and Friday. By the upcoming weekend, though, have a look at the setup. Not only will we be watching an upper-level low returning from the south, we’ll watch for another system to approach from the west.

With an upper low to our south and another system to watch from the west by the weekend, that could increase rain chances across the area. (KY3)

If we can hold on to that setup of increasing rain chances with those two features by the upcoming weekend, we could have seven-day rain totals range between a tenth of an inch to almost an inch by next Sunday.

With rain chances through the week and a possible increase in the chances by next weekend, rain amounts could vary between a tenth of an inch to an inch by next Sunday. (KY3)

As far as temperatures go from the middle of the week into next weekend, the numbers for Wednesday and Thursday show highs at our average high of 84°. While we could trend a little cooler by Friday and Saturday, there’s a chance many could stay in the upper 70s for highs by next Sunday. With numbers looking a little more like fall as we work through the first full week of September, we certainly hope that this is a sign of things to come for the rest of the month.

The upper-level setup will keep temperatures in the lower to middle 80s through the week. That's just at or below normal for this time of the year. (KY3)

