Kansas City woman seriously injured after tubing incident at Lake of the Ozarks

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon following an incident at the Lake of the Ozarks.

A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated 26-year-old Ashton Penrod was tubing behind a boat just before 4:30 p.m. when she was thrown from the tube.

The Highway Patrol stated Penrod suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

