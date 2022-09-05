Missouri Highway Patrol investigates drowning on Whiter River in Ozark County

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a drowning on the White River in Ozark County.

Investigators identified the victim as Ryan McGee, 21, of Moody, Mo.

Investigators say McGee was wading in the river near Hammond Camp when he went underwater. He did not resurface. Rescuers found his body on Sunday.

