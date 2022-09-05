One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street in Springfield.

Investigators say it happened at around 8 p.m. Sunday when a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in what area the person was hit. They say the person is in serious but stable condition at the hospital.

One person has been arrested. No other details are available at this time.

