Police investigating a deadly shooting involving family members in Monett, Mo.

Officers responded to the 400 block of 2nd Street around 1 p.m. on Monday.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a family member wanted in a deadly shooting in Monett, Mo.

Officers responded to the 400 block of 2nd Street around 1 p.m. on Monday. Robert Creekmore, 50, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the suspect is a 27-year-old family member. Police arrested him without incident. They seized a handgun believed to be used at the scene.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. They ask anyone with information to contact the Monett Police Department at (417) 235-4241 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-635-8477.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

