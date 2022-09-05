Pujols reaches 695 HRs, Mikolas goes 8 in Cards’ win vs Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) is congratulated by teammate Yadier Molina, right,...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) is congratulated by teammate Yadier Molina, right, following a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in St. Louis. Pujols hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to lead the Cardinals to a 2-0 victory. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols collected home run No. 695 in the eighth inning and Miles Mikolas tossed eight shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Pujols drilled the two-run, pinch-hit shot off reliever Brandon Hughes (2-2).

A probable future Hall of Famer, Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696) on the all-time home run list.

Pujols has seven pinch-hit homers in his career, including two this season. He has homered against 451 different pitchers, an all-time record.

The 42-year-old jumped on an 0-1 offering.

“It’s just pretty special to be able to do that,” Pujols said. “There are some nights that you’re going to come through and some nights that you don’t. The nights that you do, you just enjoy it. And that’s what I’m going to enjoy tonight.”

Tommy Edman started the rally with a one-out double.

“I was 100% confident that he was going to find a way to drive me in,” Edman said. “As crazy as it is, we just expect that to happen now. He’s the best right-handed hitter of our generation.”

Pujols, in his last season, has found a way to come through in dramatic fashion all season long.

“There are times in this game where you take a step back from being locked into the game and you get to be a fan for a minute and experience it the way everyone else is,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “That was one of them. You take it all in because what he’s doing is absolutely incredible.”

Pujols hit his 130th career home run on Sundays, the most of any day.

Chicago manager David Ross indicated that he would have walked Pujols if Hughes got behind in the count.

“You’ve got to trust your guys,” Ross said. “Wanted to attack Albert. He just left one over the middle.”

St. Louis has won four in a row, 18 of its last 20 home games and is a season-best 24 games over .500 at 79-55. It was the Cardinals’ eighth series sweep of the season.

Chicago has lost seven of eight.

Mikolas (11-10) gave up two hits. He struck out three and walked one. Ryan Helsley earned his 13th save in 17 chances.

Chicago starter Marcus Stroman allowed four hits in seven shutout innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter in a 98-pitch stint.

The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 28 minutes by rain.

HOMETOWN HERO

Boston Celtics standout Jayson Tatum, a St. Louis native, threw out the first pitch. Tatum played high school basketball at Chaminade College Prep, located 14 miles from Busch Stadium.

QUICK GETAWAY

The Cardinals have scored 91 runs in the first inning, second to the Los Angeles Dodgers with 95.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: C Willson Contreras missed the game with a sore left foot. He suffered the injury Tuesday against Toronto.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz will make a rehab start on Tuesday at Double-A Springfield. He has been out since Aug. 8 with a left knee sprain.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Wade Miley (1-0, 2.84 ERA) will start on Tuesday as the Cubs begin a six-game homestand by hosting Cincinnati. Miley has been out since June 11 with a left shoulder strain. RHP Justin Dunn (1-2, 4.63) will start for the Reds.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (0-0, 5.63) will face Washington RHP Anibal Sanchez (1-5, 5.05) in the first of a four-game series on Monday afternoon in St. Louis. Flaherty has been out since June 27 with a right shoulder strain. He made five rehab starts in the minors.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting outside the Bass Pro Shops Catalog...
Police identify man shot, killed by Springfield Police Department officer in parking lot of Bass Pro Shops Catalog store
One person is dead after a rollover crash in Springfield
Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Woman pleas to others to help find the man who hit her with a car.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman begs to find man who hit her with his car in the Hy-Vee parking lot
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Police: Man detained in vehicle of interest after woman abducted while jogging

Latest News

The Kansas City Royals huddle at the end of the baseball game against the Detroit Tigers,...
Witt’s go-ahead double in 8th lifts Royals past Tigers
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., middle, is congratulated after hitting a three-run home run...
Royals rookies put on historic performance
Arkansas' Dwight McGlothern intercepts a Cincinnati pass in the first-quarter.
Jefferson generates 4 TDs to power Arkansas past Cincinnati
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the...
Bobby Witt Jr. joins the 20/20 club in first year