Smoked salmon recalled due to listeria risk

St. James Smokehouse recalled some of its smoked salmon because of safety-related concerns.
St. James Smokehouse recalled some of its smoked salmon because of safety-related concerns.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Seafood fans may want to take a close look inside the fridge.

Miami-based St. James Smokehouse issued a voluntary recall of its smoked salmon.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the food may be tainted with listeria. Listeria can cause serious and possibly fatal infections in children, elderly adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The salmon was sold by distributors between February and June of this year. The product was distributed to stores located in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Virginia and Wisconsin.

As of last week, no related illnesses have been reported.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a rollover crash in Springfield
Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting outside the Bass Pro Shops Catalog...
Police identify man shot, killed by Springfield Police Department officer in parking lot of Bass Pro Shops Catalog store
Greene County engineers said the Kansas Expressway Extension is set to finish on time.
Greene County highway engineers believe Kansas Expressway Extension will finish on time

Latest News

'It's an honor,' said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, selected by the Conservative Party as the...
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; manhunt continues for suspects
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. The decision Monday by energy ministers means the cut for...
OPEC+ cuts oil supplies to the world as prices have fallen
At 94 years old, Carl Hall is a hero to kids at Shriners Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.
94-year-old WWII veteran volunteers at children’s hospital, handing out smiles
At 94 years old, Carl Hall is a hero to kids at Shriners Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.
94-year-old WWII veteran volunteers at children’s hospital, handing out smiles