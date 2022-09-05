Springfield Police Department reminds people to practice safe driving habits after deadly weekend crashes

By Liam Garrity
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department identified a woman who died in a rollover crash on September 3 near Parkview High School.

Police said 19-year-old Kaylee Fields, from Humansville, Mo., died in that crash. She was four months pregnant.

The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere. A man was speeding on Grant when his truck started rolling after it hit a utility pole, a chain link fence, and a tree.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported hundreds of crashes during last year’s Labor Day weekend. This year, unfortunately, is no different.

LT. Mark Foos with the Springfield Police Department explains how safe driving practices can save your life.

“Make sure you always, always wear your seat belt as soon as you get on the wheel of your vehicle, also your passengers as well,” said LT. Foos.

Investigators said 28-year-old Joshua Stone, from Springfield, was this truck’s driver, and Kaylee Fields and Elijah Smith, both 19 years old, were riding in the truck’s bed. The crash threw both of them out of the vehicle. Smith suffered critical injuries. Stone and another passenger, 19-year-old Kyle Carlisle, suffered minor injuries.

Springfield Police officers want to alert drivers to stick to the rules of the road.

“Just remember, think about the other people on the roadway, other than just yourself,” said LT. Foos.

LT. Foos said to stay responsible on the roadways and make smart decisions.

“If you have been drinking, think about everybody that’s involved, which is the community itself, and make those good conscious decisions if you have been drinking not to drive,” said LT. Foos.

LT. Foos said to think of your kids as well, especially if you are going to significant events.

“Have a pre-plan in place that you’ve already taught your children before they become separated,” said LT. Foos.

LT. Foos said to make your kids wear identifiable clothing or even air tags, but overall, having good judgment this weekend is critical.

“We just ask for people to be responsible,” said LT. Foos. “Make sure that you have a sober driver, Uber, rideshare, or yellow cabs if you have been drinking.”

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

