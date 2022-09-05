Springfield police investigate shots fired call at mobile home park.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A shots-fired investigation is underway in the 1500 block of S Golden Avenue, at the Forest Cove South mobile home park.

Investigators say it happened at around 8:00 p.m., when a neighborhood dispute started. Police say a neighbor noticed the dispute and fired several shots into the air in an attempt to “break it up.”

No one was injured. Officials say officers were not able to make contact with the person who fired the gun.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.